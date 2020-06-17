Broncos defense back Kareem Jackson has COVID-19, says he didn't pick it up at protest

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson told reporters on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He told The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala that he experienced congestion and chills and went to a doctor Wednesday morning in Houston and tested positive. He told Jhabvala that his symptoms are minor.

Jackson says he didn’t get it at protest

Jackson said he does not believe that he contracted the coronavirus while attending a protest. Jackson joined linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Drew Lock among several other teammates at a Denver protest on June 6 in the aftermath of the George Floyd homicide.

He believes he contracted the virus last weekend.

Kareem Jackson has COVID-19 but is confident he didn't contract it while attending a George Floyd protest. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“It definitely wasn’t from the march,” Jackson told 9 News’ Mike Klis.

With protests happening in cities nationwide in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns persist that the large gatherings will exacerbate the outbreak.

2nd Bronco to test positive

Jackson says he’ll self-quarantine for two weeks. He’s the second Broncos player to have confirmed testing positive.

Miller tested positive in April as one of the first confirmed cases among NFL players. Miller said that he experienced some scary moments but is fine after undergoing his own period of quarantine.

No other Broncos players have confirmed testing positive after attending the Denver rally.

Jackson, 32, is approaching his second season with the Broncos after nine seasons with the Houston Texans.

