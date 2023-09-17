Broncos S Kareem Jackson ejected for violent helmet-to-helmet hit that concussed Logan Thomas

Kareem Jackson was ejected on Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet hit. (File photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A week after drawing a fine for a hit that concussed Jakobi Meyers, Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas.

With 1:47 remaining in the first half Sunday, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell looked to Thomas in the end zone on fourth and goal from the four-yard line. Jackson launched himself head first at Thomas as the ball arrived and hit him in the facemask with the crown of his helmet. Thomas held on to the ball for a touchdown, but he remained on his back for several moments after the hit.

The hit on Logan Thomas that got Kareem Jackson ejected. Definitely the right call. pic.twitter.com/NnFrqTNEha — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

Thomas' teammates confronted Jackson before officials broke the scuffle up. Officials quickly ejected Jackson for the hit. Thomas eventually left the field on his own, and the Commanders announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion before ruling him out. The Commanders cut their deficit to 21-11 with the touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion.

The NFL fined Jackson $14,819 on Saturday for his Week 1 hit on Meyers against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson lowered his head and made direct contact with Meyers after Meyers made a catch, leaving the Raiders receiver concussed.

Jakobi Meyers injury Kareem Jackson Helmet to Helmet penalty Jakobi Meyers injured Raiders vs Broncos pic.twitter.com/PpGMhD3WQf — Trebornotslar (@Trebornotslar) September 10, 2023

“Obviously, we don’t play this game to hurt guys," Jackson told reporters of his hit on Meyers. "It’s a tough sport we play. ... Unfortunately stuff like that happens. Definitely sending my thoughts and prayers to him.”

Meyers remained sidelined in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills after being ruled out with the concussion. Jackson likely faces further discipline from the NFL after Sunday's hit on Thomas.