Broncos' Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury

Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7.

Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday.

Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The nine-time Pro Bowler stayed in the game, finishing with 188 yards and one touchdown on 15-for-28 passing.

The start of Wilson’s Broncos tenure has not gone according to plan so far. The team is 2-4 and in third place in the AFC West, and offense has been a big reason why. Denver ranks last in the NFL with 15.2 points per game and has just seven offensive touchdowns on the season through six weeks.

Now, head coach Nathaniel Hackett must turn to Rypien under center. The third-year quarterback only has one career start in his NFL career, and it came against the Jets. Rypien completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions as the Broncos picked up a 37-28 win at MetLife Stadium.

Rypien will get his next chance against the Jets at Empower Field in Denver with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.