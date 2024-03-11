For Broncos, Russell Wilson trade could go from horrible to worse

Denver's decision to acquire — and to pay — quarterback Russell Wilson ranks among the worst NFL trades of all time.

It still can get worse.

Unlike most bad trades of the past, this one has a potential third act that entails Wilson turning his career around in Pittsburgh, while the Broncos pay him $37.8 million to do so.

What a mess it would be for the Broncos if/when Wilson plays like he once did. If he performs at a high level, like he used to in Seattle. If the Steelers win enough games to get to the playoffs, and if they get their first playoff win since 2017.

The closest any bad trade has come to that kind of outcome happened after the Saints sent running back Ricky Williams to Miami. However, New Orleans got two-first round picks for him. Also, before Williams ran for a career-high 1,853 yards in 2002, he had 1,245 during his final year with the Saints.

Thus, while the Saints gave up a lot to get Williams in 1999, they got good performance in 2001 — and they got a lot back when they traded him. In this case, the Broncos got nothing from Wilson, and nothing for him.

Throw in the $37.8 million they'll pay him to play for the Steelers, and Broncos fans everywhere will be throwing up if/when he turns it around.