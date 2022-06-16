Broncos, Russell Wilson share behind-the-scenes clips from photo shoot

The Denver Broncos will have seven nationally-televised games this season and five games in prime time. The Broncos (and the networks carrying the games) will want to have footage and photos to promote the games this fall, so the team recently had a photo and video shoot at their facility.

The team’s official Twitter page and newly-acquired quarterback Russell Wilson shared behind-the-scenes-clips from the shoot. Many of Wilson’s teammates joined the fun.

Photo shoot participants that there’s behind-the-scenes footage of includes second-year running back Javonte Williams, third-year receiver Jerry Jeudy, fifth-year edge rusher Bradley Chubb, second-year cornerback Pat Surtain, newly-acquired defensive lineman D.J. Jones and fifth-year receiver Courtland Sutton. The Broncos’ 1-2 punch safety duo, Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, were a part of the shoot as well.

Circling back to Wilson, the 25-second video he posted on his personal Twitter account has amassed over 1.5 million views thus far. As of this writing. “Just put my jersey on for the first time,” Wilson said in the video. “Broncos Orange, let’s ride.”

Later in the video, Jeudy appears alongside Wilson during the green scene part of the shoot. Of course, like with targets on game day, Wilson wasn’t selfish with his camera time. Sutton makes a cameo toward the end. Fantasy football enthusiasts hope Wilson can keep this balance with his pass attempts next as well. Check out behind-the-scenes clips from the Broncos’ photo shoot below.

Orange look good 👀 https://t.co/61Wcc4532a — DJ Jones (@djjones_44) June 2, 2022

[pickup_prop id=”21599″>

1

1