Broncos, Russell Wilson react to Melvin Gordon re-signing on Twitter

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Melvin Gordon on Tuesday evening, setting up the team’s backfield to once again feature Javonte Williams and Gordon as a one-two punch in 2022.

While the deal has been agreed to, Gordon has not signed yet so it’s not quite official, but it’s very likely to happen pending a physical.

The Broncos teased the news with a GIF on Twitter:

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who played with Gordon in college, also reacted to the news on Twitter:

Denver also shared a photo of Wilson and Gordon posing with Wisconsin symbols after a recent Seahawks-Broncos showdown.

Gordon hinted at a possible reunion with Wilson after the Broncos agreed to trade for the quarterback last month.

Gordon was a freshman at Wisconsin in 2011 when Wilson transferred from N.C. State for his senior season. They’re now set to play together again, this time as pros.

