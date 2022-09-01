Broncos, Russell Wilson reach agreement on five-year extension worth up to $245 million

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be riding together for quite a while.

The star quarterback agreed Thursday morning to a five-year contract extension that is worth up to $245 million and comes with $165 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the contract confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has only been in Denver since being traded there in March but talked regularly about planning to be with the franchise long-term.

Wilson has two years remaining on an extension signed in 2019 with Seattle meaning he now is under contract in Denver for the next seven seasons for up to a total of $296 million. The new money in the deal beginning in 2024 averages up to $49 million per season.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High.

“I’m glad to be here. I know that. I know I want to be here a long, long time. Hopefully the rest of my career,” Wilson said on the first day of training camp in late July. “It’s been a blessing just to be here with these guys. To be here with (GM) George Paton, he’s been amazing to me. Coach Hackett, first class, unbelievable mind, unbelievable how he leads this football team and the rest of the coaching staff, the players, the organization. This is a tremendous honor.

“Every day I look at it as treating every day as a new day. That’s my focus, my sole focus, is winning a Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos and more.”

Wilson’s extension couldn’t realistically be finalized until the Walton-Penner Family ownership group was in place. Guaranteed money in contracts must be put into escrow at the time of signing, per NFL rules, so a cash outlay like a multiyear extension for a franchise quarterback had to wait until Walmart heir Rob Walton and his group closed on the deal to buy the franchise for $4.65 billion in early August.

There was little doubt Wilson and the Broncos would agree on a massive extension, but given the timing of the ownership approval, the question centered around whether the sides had enough time before the regular season started to hammer out a deal.

Under a four-year, $140 million deal originally signed with Seattle, Wilson carried a reasonable $24 million cap charge in 2022 and $27 million in 2023. When he signed that deal in 2019, it was a record-setter on several fronts, including total guaranteed money ($107 million) and average annual salary ($35 million), according to overthecap.com data.

Since then, of course, the price of top-end quarterback play has only increased. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year, $151 million extension this spring, the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year extension worth $230 million, and the Arizona Cardinals gave Kyler Murray $160 million guaranteed and up to $230 million overall on a five-year extension.

Rodgers’ average annual salary tops $50 million while Watson and Murray both check in at about $46 million per year, making Wilson second in average annual salary. Las Vegas’ Derek Carr also signed a three-year extension this offseason that averages more than $40 million per year. Wilson's guaranteed money ($165 million) ranks second to Watson.

Wilson’s last contract included a $65 million signing bonus, though more than half of it was deferred.

“Any time you get a franchise quarterback, Super Bowl-winning quarterback like Russell Wilson, it’s going to accelerate everything you’re doing,” Paton said. “It wouldn’t have done any good to bring Russell here if we didn’t have a foundation in place. … We needed a foundation in order to go get a quarterback like him. First of all, he wouldn’t have come, right? Second of all, he didn’t come here to lose. He came here to win and he believed in our team.”

Wilson, not surprisingly, is going to be part of the team for a long time into the future.

