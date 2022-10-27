Broncos’ Russell Wilson limited again in Thursday practice

Not much changed for the Denver Broncos or the Jacksonville Jaguars on their injury reports Thursday ahead of a Week 8 meeting in London.

For the Jaguars that meant the report was still exceedingly brief with only wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew working to return from a knee injury that kept him out of action in Week 7.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/tlEEqTzz3A — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 27, 2022

The more notable news from Thursday practices was that Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was still limited.

The nine-time Pro Bowler missed Week 7 due to a partially torn hamstring after he was limited in all three practices leading up a game against the New York Jets. While he reportedly wanted to play in that game, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett elected to keep Wilson out of action and start backup quarterback Brett Rypien instead.

On Wednesday, Wilson told reporters that he’s “ready to roll” Sunday against the Jaguars, although Hackett was less committal about the quarterback making his return.

In two career games against the Jaguars, Wilson has a 1-1 record with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions.

