Broncos’ Russell Wilson exits game with concussion vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 15 opponent are the Denver Broncos. Their starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, could miss the game.

Wilson exited the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter with a concussion and did not return.

The Cardinals face the Broncos on Sunday in Week 18 in Denver.

Wilson is now in league concussion protocols, which could put his availability for the game against the Cardinals in doubt.

If Wilson is unable to play, the Cardinals would face Brett Rypien.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire