Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon.

The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.

The deal is worth $245 million, of which $165 million is guaranteed. That puts his total pay for the next seven seasons at $296 million.

There was never any doubt that the Broncos were committed to Wilson for the long-term when they traded three players, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to Seattle to acquire him. But now Wilson has put pen to paper and made his commitment official as well.

The 33-year-old Wilson has said he’d like to play into his 40s, so it’s possible this won’t be the last contract he signs. But there’s an excellent chance that he will play the rest of his career for the Broncos.

Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk