What will the Broncos do at running back this offseason?

The Denver Broncos have an interesting situation at running back as they enter the 2023 NFL offseason.

Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Marlon Mack are all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on March 15. There’s been talk that Murray could re-sign, but Boone and Mack seem less likely to return.

The Broncos have said they expect Javonte Williams (knee) to be ready by Week 1, but that seems very optimistic (and unrealistic). Chase Edmonds is still under contract as well, but he will likely be asked to restructure.

Tyler Badie will also return, but he’s a long shot to win anything more than the RB4 role. Damarea Crockett and Tyreik McAllister are even less likely to earn notable roles this offseason.

So with Williams’ facing an uncertain status in 2023, the Broncos need to address the running back position this spring.

“We have a long way to go,” general manager George Paton said at the NFL combine last week. “I don’t know how many backs played. I look at our depth chart and we have, like, nine running backs. We obviously had a lot of injuries there. Javonte, we feel, will be healthy, [but] we need to add. We’re high on some of the guys that are up, some of the free agents. We do have Chase Edmonds coming back. We do need to add at that position.”

Paton went on to say that this year’s running back class is deep both in free agency and in the draft, which is obviously good news for Denver. Drafting a RB would be much more cost-effective than signing one, but we wouldn’t rule anything out on the RB front.

The position will be a key area to watch this offseason.

