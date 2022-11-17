Can the Broncos go on a run and save their season?

The 3-6 Denver Broncos are in a deep hole, but mathematically, they still have a chance to save their season.

It’s unlikely to happen, but the Broncos could go on a run and win consecutive games to get back into the playoff hunt.

Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett hasn’t ruled out that possibility.

“I think you can always go on a run in this league. I really do,” Hackett said earlier this week. “I think if we can keep some guys healthy, get some guys back. You know, hopefully get Jerry [Jeudy] back. Get KJ [Hamler] back. All these different guys. Gameplan for those guys and get a good plan. … I think in this league, you always have an opportunity to go on a run if you can get everybody clicking together.”

Going on a run could start with a win over the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday. After that, the Broncos will face the 3-7 Carolina Panthers on the road, followed by another road game against the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens.

Winning all three of those games would be a tall order, but going 2-1 in that stretch would put Denver at 5-7, slightly closer to playoff contention. Hackett will say the team is taking things one game at a time, and that’s true. If the season’s going to be saved, though, the Broncos are going to have to win a lot of games over the next eight weeks.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire