Broncos run over Jets in 26-0 win, improve to 3-0

The Denver Broncos defeated the New York Jets 26-0 at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon.

Denver improved to 3-0 with the win and New York dropped to 0-3.

The Broncos’ offense was led by running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, who combined to total from 144 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns in the win.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also had another efficient day, going 19-of-25 passing for 235 yards with no turnovers for a third-straight week.

Denver kicker Brandon McManus also converted four field goals and he’s now a perfect nine-of-nine on field goal attempts this season.

Denver’s defense harassed rookie Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throughout the game, sacking him five times. Wilson finished the day with no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 42.6 passer rating. After adding a sack on Sunday, Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller now has four sacks through the first three games of the season.

The Broncos’ win was marred by several injuries. Denver wide receiver KJ Hamler left in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return. The Broncos also lost right guards Graham Glasgow (knee) and Dalton Risner (foot) as well as linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) to injuries.

Next week, Denver will host the Baltimore Ravens, who are 2-1 following a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Baltimore defeated Detroit on a record-breaking 66-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker in Week 3.

