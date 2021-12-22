Broncos rule out Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock will start

The Broncos officially have ruled out quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the Week 16 game against the Raiders.

Head coach Vic Fangio said “it’s possible” Bridgewater could return in Week 17. The Broncos, though, will do “whatever’s best for his health moving forward” after Bridgewater’s head injury kept him in the hospital overnight Sunday.

Bridgewater is in concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Drew Lock will start for the Broncos this week, but the job remains Bridgewater’s when he returns, Fangio said.

“Teddy’s our quarterback, and if Teddy’s healthy, he’ll be the quarterback,” Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website.

Bridgewater has started all 14 games for the Broncos this season.

