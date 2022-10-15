Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) had another full practice Saturday and has no designation for Monday Night Football. He will play through his shoulder injury.

He was limited Thursday and a full participant Friday.

The Broncos won’t have inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) or safety Caden Sterns (hip) against the Chargers.

Jewell did not practice all week, while Sterns sat out practice Saturday after being limited Thursday and Friday.

The Broncos list offensive guard Dalton Risner (back), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck/ribs), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) as questionable.

Gordon was limited in practice all week.

Risner practiced on a limited basis Saturday after being a non-participant Thursday and Friday. Meinerz was a full participant Saturday.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Justin Simmons is expected to play. The Broncos will have to activate Simmons from injured reserve Sunday for that to happen.

Broncos rule out Josey Jewell, Caden Sterns; Russell Wilson has another full practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk