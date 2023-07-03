Broncos roster series: No. 76, OL Alex Forsyth

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie center Alex Forsyth, No. 76.

Before the Broncos: Forsyth (6-4, 312 pounds) played college football at Oregon, beginning his time with the Ducks as a guard and tackle before ultimately settling in at center. After starting 28 games as a center at Oregon, Forsyth slipped to the seventh round of this year’s NFL draft.

Broncos tenure: The Broncos picked Forsyth 257th overall in April’s draft. A potential future starter, Forsyth could prove to be a steal as a seventh-round pick.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Forsyth won’t be a lock to make the Week 1 active roster, but he will have decent odds. If there’s not room for him on the 53-man roster, Denver will undoubtedly try to stash Forsyth on the practice. As a versatile, promising offensive lineman, though, Forsyth should be able to impress during training camp this summer.

