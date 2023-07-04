Broncos roster series: No. 74, OL Ben Powers

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at fifth-year guard Ben Powers, No. 74.

Before the Broncos: Powers (6-4, 310 pounds) started his college career at Butler Community College in 2015 before transferring to Oklahoma in 2016. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2016 and 2017 before earning consensus All-American recognition in 2018. Powers spent most of his time with the Sooners as a left guard.

The Baltimore Ravens used a fourth-round pick to select Powers in the 2019 NFL draft. He dressed for just one game as a rookie before earning 16 appearances and seven starts in his second season in 2020. Powers emerged as a full-time starter in 2021 but missed four games due to injury that year.

Powers started all 17 games for Baltimore last season and did not commit any penalties. He allowed 1.5 sacks, according to STATS LLC.

Broncos tenure: The Broncos made Powers a priority during free agency, signing him to a four-year, $52 million contract. Powers is now projected to start at left guard in 2023 with Quinn Meinerz at right guard.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Powers is a lock to make the team and start in Week 1, health permitting.

