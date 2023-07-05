Broncos roster series: No. 73, OL Cam Fleming

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at 10th-year offensive tackle Cam Fleming, No. 73.

Before the Broncos: Fleming (6-5, 320 pounds) played college football at Stanford and was picked by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He went on to dress for 47 games in four years with the Patriots, earning 20 starts and winning two Super Bowls.

After his rookie contract with New England ended, Fleming joined the Dallas Cowboys and started six games for them in two seasons. After that, he joined the New York Giants and was a 16-game starter in 2020.

Broncos tenure: Fleming signed with the Broncos in 2021 and started four games that season. He was expected to serve primarily as a backup last year but ended up starting 15 games as an injury fill-in. Denver re-signed the 30-year-old veteran to a one-year extension this spring.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Fleming is essentially a lock to make the roster as the team’s top backup swing tackle behind starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. With 61 career starts on his resume, Fleming is a valuable backup for the Broncos.

