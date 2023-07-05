Broncos roster series: No. 72, OL Garett Bolles

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at seventh-year left tackle Garett Bolles, No. 72.

Before the Broncos: Bolles (6-5, 300 pounds) went on an LDS Church mission after high school, delaying the start of his college career. He then started his college football career at Snow College, a junior college in Utah. After two years at the JUCO level, Bolles transferred to Utah in 2016 and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Broncos tenure: After starting 13 games with the Utes, Bolles was selected by Denver in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He struggled through his first three seasons as a pro, committing 32 penalties in his first 48 games. Bolles then seemingly had a breakthrough year in 2020, allowing no sacks and cutting his number of penalties down to four. He was named a second-team All-Pro that season.

Last year, Bolles broke his leg in Week 5, prematurely ending his 2022 season. Because he started college later than a typical football prospect, Bolles entered his first season as a 25-year-old tackle. He is now 31 entering his seventh year with the Broncos.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Bolles is a lock to make the team and start at left tackle, health permitting.

More Broncos Buzz!

Randy Gradishar named best player in NFL history to wear No. 53 Broncos roster series: No. 73, OL Cam Fleming Here's intel on new Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark from a Chiefs perspective Beau Lowery could be a 'game changer' for the Broncos A look back at the Broncos' uniforms through the years

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire