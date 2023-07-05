Broncos roster series: No. 71, OL Demontrey Jacobs

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs, No. 71.

Before the Broncos: Jacobs (6-6, 315 pounds) started his college career at Grambling State, an FCS school in Louisiana. He was recruited as a defensive lineman and started 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018. Jacobs switched to the offensive line in 2019 and started all 11 games again.

Jacobs transferred to the University of South Florida ahead of the 2020 season. He played in seven games in his first season at USF, earning one start at left tackle. The following year, Jacobs started all 12 games at right tackle. He was granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and started all 12 games again in 2022.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Jacobs as an undrafted free agent in May. He will make his Bronco debut during preseason this summer.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Jacobs is unlikely to make the active roster as a rookie, but he will be able to compete for a spot on the practice squad at training camp.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire