Broncos roster series: No. 64, DL Haggai Ndubuisi

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi.

Before the Broncos: Ndubuisi (6-7, 323 pounds) is a 22-year-old Nigerian defensive lineman who grew up playing soccer and basketball. After impressing at Osi Umenyiora’s Uprise Academy in Nigeria, Ndubuisi was invited to an international combine in London. After that combine, Ndubuisi was invited to training camp with the Arizona Cardinals last year, but he did not make the team.

Broncos tenure: Ndubuisi was allocated to the Broncos in May as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway. Ndubuisi will not count against Denver’s 90-man offseason roster this summer. Because he only had a brief stint with the Cardinals in 2022, Ndubuisi is listed as a “rookie” on the Broncos’ roster.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Ndubuisi was among the Cardinals’ first cuts last year and unless he shows a lot of improvement this summer, he will likely be among the Broncos’ first cuts in August. That’s not to say he’ll never make it in the NFL. Ndubuisi might be a candidate for Denver’s practice squad this year, and the NFL has seen journeymen defensive linemen find success late in their careers in the past. Even if he doesn’t make the Broncos’ 53-man roster, Ndubuisi could have a future in the league.

