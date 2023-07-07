Broncos roster series: No. 63, OL Alex Palczewski

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, No. 63.

Before the Broncos: Palczewski (6-6, 314 pounds) played college football at Illinois, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before receiving second-team All-Big Ten recognition as a sixth-year senior in 2022. He started 13 games at right tackle as a team captain in 2022. Before that, he started 12 games in 2021 — seven at tackle and five at guard. Overall, Palczewski started 49 games as a tackle and 16 games as a guard during his time with the Fighting Illini.

Broncos tenure: Palczewski signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May after not allowing a single sack in his final college season. He will make his Denver debut during preseason in August.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Palczewski will face long odds to make the active roster. As a versatile offensive lineman who can provide cover both at tackle and guard, Palczewski will likely be a strong candidate for the practice squad in 2023.

