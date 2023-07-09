Broncos roster series: No. 60, OL Luke Wattenberg

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at second-year offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg, No. 60.

Before the Broncos: Wattenberg (6-5, 300 pounds) played college football at Washington, earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 recognition in 2021 and 2020. He started all 12 games at center for the Huskies in 2021. Before that, he started four games at center during a COVID-shortened season in 2020. He began his college career with 27 straight starts at guard with Washington before switching to center. Wattenberg ran a 40-yard dash in 5.2 seconds and a 10-yard shuttle in 1.77 seconds at the NFL combine in 2021.

Broncos tenure: Denver used a fifth-round pick to select Wattenberg in last year’s NFL draft. He dressed for seven games as a rookie last season and earned one start.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Wattenberg should have strong odds to make the team as a backup swing guard/center. The Broncos have a crowded center depth chart, but Wattenberg could win a spot on the active roster thanks to his experience at guard.

