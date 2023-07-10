Broncos roster series: No. 59, OLB Thomas Incoom

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, No. 59.

Before the Broncos: Incoom (6-2, 265 pounds) started his college career at Valdosta State (Division II) before later transferring to Central Michigan. In two seasons at Valdosta State, Incoom totaled 13 sacks and earned first-team All-Gulf South Conference honors in 2019. He then switched to Central Michigan.

After the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19, Incoom played two seasons with the Chippewas from 2021-2022, totaling 15.5 sacks in 25 games. He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 23 times at the NFL combine earlier this year.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Incoom as an undrafted free agent in May. He will make his Bronco debut during preseason in August.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Denver has a crowded outside linebacker depth chart so Incoom won’t be a favorite to make the active roster this summer. The 24-year-old pass rusher should be a strong candidate for the practice squad as a rookie.

