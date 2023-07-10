Broncos roster series: No. 56, OLB Baron Browning

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at third-year outside linebacker Baron Browning, No. 56.

Before the Broncos: Browning (6-3, 240 pounds) played college football at Ohio State, earning third-team all-Big Ten Conference recognition as a senior in 2020. He was a versatile player for the Buckeyes, lining up at inside linebacker, outside linebacker and defensive end. In four years (43 games) at Ohio State, Browning totaled 109 tackles (19 behind the line), seven sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Broncos tenure: Denver picked Browning in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. After beginning his pro career as an inside linebacker and starting nine games, Browning transitioned to outside linebacker in his second season. Over the last two years, Browning has played in 28 games, earning 17 starts. In those contests, Browning has totaled 82 tackles (10 behind the line), 13 quarterback hits, five sacks, four pass breakups and one interception.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Browning seems to be a lock to make the team and, health permitting, he is projected to start in 2023. Browning is still recovering from offseason knee surgery so he might not start in Week 1. Once he returns to full health, though, Browning is expected to start across from Randy Gregory in Denver’s 3-4 defense.

