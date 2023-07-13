Broncos roster series: No. 45, TE/FB Nate Adkins

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie tight end Nate Adkins, No. 45. (During the offseason, more than one player can wear the same number if they play on different sides of the ball. Allen wears No. 45 on defense.)

Before the Broncos: Adkins (6-3, 252 pounds) started his college career at East Tennessee State, earning All-Southern Conference recognition three times in four seasons. He made a graduate transfer to South Carolina ahead of the 2022 season. Adkins was used primarily as a blocking tight end with the Gamecocks, catching 13 passes for 168 yards in 13 games last year. In addition to playing tight end, Adkins was also a key player on special teams, and he even worked out as a long snapper at South Carolina’s pro day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Adkins as an undrafted free agent in May. He is expected to get reps at both at fullback and at tight end this summer.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Adkins is unlikely to make the active roster if fullback Michael Burton stays healthy. Adkins might be a strong candidate for the practice squad, though, potentially giving the Broncos more depth at TE/FB without taking up a spot on the 53-man roster.

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos safety Justin Simmons raises awareness for wildfire prevention

Broncos roster series: No. 45, ILB Christopher Allen

The best Broncos player to ever wear No. 4 was ...

Broncos roster series: No. 46, safety JL Skinner

Ranking all 14 opposing quarterbacks on Broncos' 2023 schedule

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire