Broncos roster series: No. 42, OLB Nik Bonitto

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at second-year outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, No. 42.

Before the Broncos: Bonitto (6-3, 240 pounds) played college football at Oklahoma, earning second-team All-Big 12 recognition in 2021 and second-team All-American honors in 2020. In four seasons (46 games) with the Sooners, Bontto totaled 118 tackles (33 behind the line), 19.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and one interception. Bonitto ran a 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.61 seconds at the NFL combine in 2022.

Broncos tenure: Denver picked Bonitto in the second round of last year’s NFL draft. He had an underwhelming first season with the Broncos, totaling 1.5 sacks in 15 appearances (one start). Fans in Denver will hope to see the edge defender take a big step forward in his second season.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Even after an underwhelming rookie year, Bonitto is likely a lock to make the team this summer. Bonitto is not expected to start in Week 1, but he could serve as a key rotational pass rusher in 2023.

