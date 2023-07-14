Broncos roster series: No. 41, ILB Drew Sanders

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders, No. 41.

Before the Broncos: Sanders (6-5, 233 pounds) started his college career at Alabama, serving mostly as a rotational player from 2020-2021. He then transferred to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season and had a breakout year. Sanders totaled 103 tackles (13.5 behind the line), 9.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception in 12 games last fall. He received unanimous All-American recognition after his breakout year at Arkansas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Broncos tenure: Denver picked Sanders in the third round of this year’s NFL draft. He will make his Broncos debut during preseason this summer.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Sanders will be a lock to make the roster, but he probably won’t start right away. The Broncos already have Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton as their projected starters so Sanders will be joining Jonas Griffith as a top backup ILB in 2023. Sanders will likely get rotational snaps at ILB and play on special teams as a rookie, but he projects as a future starter in Denver.

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos ranked as 4th-worst NFL team in pre-camp power rankings

Broncos roster series: No. 42, OLB Nik Bonitto

The best Broncos player to ever wear No. 5 was ...

Broncos roster series: No. 43, LB Ray Wilborn

Broncos position preview for 2023: Defensive line

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire