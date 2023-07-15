Broncos roster series: No. 40, ILB Justin Strnad

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at fourth-year inside linebacker Justin Strnad, No. 40.

Before the Broncos: Strnad (6-3, 235 pounds) played college football at Wake Forest, earning honorable mention All-ACC recognition in 2018 and 2019. As a team captain in 2019, Strnad totaled 69 tackles, four pass breakups, two sacks and one interception in seven games before suffering a season-ending injury. He later ran a 40-yard dash in 4.74 seconds and a 20-yard shuttle in 4.49 seconds at the NFL combine.

Broncos tenure: Denver picked Strnad in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. After missing his rookie season with a wrist injury, Strnad played in 16 games in 2021, earning five starts. He dressed for all 17 games last year but played exclusively on special teams, earning 405 snaps in that role.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Unless the Broncos decide to carry five inside linebackers on the active roster, Strnad will likely be the odd man out at the position. Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders and Jonas Griffith all seem to be locks at ILB, which might knock Strnad down to the practice squad in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire