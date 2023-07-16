Broncos roster series: No. 38, RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin, No. 38. (During the offseason, players can share a jersey number if they play on different sides of the ball. McLaughlin will wear No. 38 on offense this summer.)

Before the Broncos: McLaughlin (5-7, 187 pounds) started his college career at Ohio’s Notre Dame College (DII) and he dominated at that level, rushing for more than 2,400 in each of his two seasons. McLaughlin then transferred to Youngstown State (FCS) and rushed for 3,418 yards in three years, finishing his college career with 8,155 rushing yards, an NCAA record. That impressive production combined with his 4.42 speed caught the attention of NFL teams this offseason.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed McLaughlin as an undrafted free agent in May. He will make his Bronco debut during preseason this summer.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Denver will likely have an open competition for the RB3 job this summer behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, but McLaughlin won’t be a favorite to make the team. McLaughlin’s size might hold him back at the NFL level, but he if impresses during preseason, the RB could stick around with the Broncos.

