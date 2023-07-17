Broncos roster series: No. 38, DB Devon Key

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at first-year defensive back Devon Key, No. 38. (During the offseason, players can share a jersey number if they play on different sides of the ball. McLaughlin will wear No. 38 on offense this summer.)

Before the Broncos: Key (6-0, 208 pounds) played college football at Western Kentucky, earning All-Conference USA honors as a senior in 2020. He started 49 of a possible 50 games in four seasons with the Hilltoppers, totaling 350 tackles, a school record in their FBS era. The safety went undrafted in 2021 and joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a college free agent.

After spending his rookie season on KC’s practice squad, Key spent part of the 2022 season on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Key to its own practice squad last December. He is yet to appear in any regular-season games and is considered a “first-year” player because he does not have an accrued season.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: The Broncos have a lot of talented options at cornerback and a deep safety room, so it will be difficult for Key to make the active roster as a defensive back. He might be a top choice for the practice squad, though.

