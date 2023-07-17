Broncos roster series: No. 37, CB Riley Moss

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie cornerback Riley Moss, No. 37.

Before the Broncos: Moss (6-0, 193 pounds) played college football at Iowa, earning second-team All-Big Ten recognition as a fifth-year senior in 2022. As a team captain last fall, Moss totaled 47 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception in 13 games.

In five years (43 games) at Iowa, Moss totaled 158 tackles, 26 pass breakups and 11 interceptions (three of which were returned for touchdowns). At the NFL combine earlier this year, Moss ran a 40-yard dash in 4.45 and a 10-yard split in 1.48 seconds.

Broncos tenure: Denver picked Moss in the third round of the NFL draft in April. He will make his Bronco debut during preseason this summer.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Moss is a lock to make the team. The question is, will he win a starting job? Right now, Damarri Mathis is projected to start across from Pat Surtain at cornerback. Unless the Broncos plan to have one of Moss or Mathis play in the slot, they will be in direct competition for the CB2 job this summer.

