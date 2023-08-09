Broncos roster series: No. 35, CB Ja’Quan McMillian

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at second-year cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, No. 35.

Before the Broncos: McMillian (5-10, 183 pounds) played at Eastern Carolina during his college days, starting 22 of 39 games as a Pirate. In 2021, McMillian had his best collegiate year, recording 56 total tackles and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He also broke up 11 passes and recovered two fumbles and forced one fumble. This productive year was rewarded with a semifinalist nomination for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the top college defensive back.

Broncos tenure: McMillian saw only one game’s worth of action in 2022 for the Broncos, where he was first signed as an undrafted free agent. That game came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. In his NFL debut, McMillian recorded seven tackles, six of them being solo tackles. McMillian also had an interception taken away by replay.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: The Broncos cornerback room is arguably one of the best in the NFL, but McMillian has a chance to make the team as a backup. His teammates sang his praises after his performance against the Chargers, and he looks ready to have an even bigger impact in Year 2.

