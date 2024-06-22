Broncos roster series: No. 2, CB Pat Surtain

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at fourth-year cornerback Pat Surtain.

Before the Broncos: Surtain (6-2, 202 pounds) was a lockdown corner at the University of Alabama, where he played from 2018-2020. In three seasons, Surtain racked up four interceptions, broke up 27 passes, and recorded 117 tackles (82 solo, 35 assisted). He helped the Crimson Tide win a CFP national championship as a junior in 2020.

Broncos tenure: Surtain was the highest-rated cornerback in the 2021 NFL draft, where the Broncos selected him ninth overall. Surtain has proved himself as a man on an island against some of the best receivers in the NFL today. Surtain has recorded seven picks since 2021, and was voted a AP first-team All-Pro in 2022. Surtain has also been voted a two-time Pro Bowler (2022, 2023). Surtain is one of the best CBs in the NFL and despite having two years left on his current deal, he is due for a long-term extension soon.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: 100 percent. Surtain has become the face of the Broncos’ franchise in recent years, and since the release of safety Justin Simmons, he is one of the cornerstones of the Denver defense. He is the very definition of a lock to make the 53-man roster.

