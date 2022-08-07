Broncos roster series: No. 12, WR Montrell Washington

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie receiver/returner Montrell Washington, No. 12.

Before the Broncos: Washington (5-10, 170 pounds) was a wide receiver at Samford, a small FCS university in Alabama. Washington excelled as a wide receiver and as a kick returner. Washington’s stats as a receiver totaled 148 receptions for 1,883 yards (12.7 avg.) with 17 touchdowns to go along with 101 rushes for 520 yards (5.1 avg.) with eight scores. As a kick returner, he totaled 48 kickoff returns for 1,075 yards (22.4 avg.) with one touchdown and 47 punt returns for 771 yards (16.4 avg.) with four scores.

Washington’s breakout game came against the University of Florida in 2021. Washington had 322 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the game, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to go along with two receiving touchdowns.

Broncos tenure: Washington was selected by Denver in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He’ll make his Bronco debut during preseason.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: Washington comes into Broncos training camp as one of the most intriguing players this year. As a receiver, Washington is a speedster, reminding Denver fans of a healthy KJ Hamler. As a returner, Washington is reminiscent of electric returner Devin Hester.

“As a punt returner, as a kick returner, [special teams] coach [Dwayne] Stukes thought he would be our guy,” Denver general manager George Paton said in the spring. “He has some dynamic traits that you can’t teach. We feel he will be an upgrade there.”

Washington is projected by Broncos Wire to be a backup receiver, as well as the likely starter at kick returner.

