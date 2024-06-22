Broncos roster series: No. 1, CB Tremon Smith

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at seventh-year cornerback Tremon Smith, No. 1.

Before the Broncos: Prior to signing with the Denver Broncos last year, Smith (6-0, 190 pounds) was picked in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith spent 2018-2019 on the Chiefs’ roster before heading north to the NFC’s Green Bay Packers during the 2019 season. In 2020, Smith was a member of the Indianapolis Colts. After his time in Indiana, Smith stayed in the AFC South, this time spending 2021-2022 with the Houston Texans.

Broncos tenure: Smith signed a two-year deal with Denver in March 2023, with hopes that he could become a special-teams mainstay. He played just one snap on defense last fall and 391 snaps on special teams.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: On the bubble. The Broncos have a crowded cornerback depth chart and the team could save $2.5 million if they release Smith. Additionally, Denver originally brought Smith in to try and be a kick return specialist, a job which is seemingly locked up by second-year wide receiver Marvin Mims. If Smith does not make a good impression at camp, his stay in Denver could be a short one.

