Broncos roster series: No. 0, OLB Jonathan Cooper

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series begins today with a look at fourth-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, No. 0.

Before the Broncos: Cooper spent five years at Ohio State University, where he played in 46 games for the Buckeyes. At OSU, Cooper recorded 10 sacks, 76 total tackles (45 solo, 31 assisted), 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Broncos tenure: After his career in Columbus, Cooper made his way to Denver as a seventh-round draft pick, 239th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. During his rookie campaign, Cooper played in 16 games, starting five. He recorded 38 tackles and two and a half sacks.

His numbers increased in 2022 when he had 48 combined tackles. His best season by far was in 2023 when he became a bona-fide, full-time starter. Cooper recorded eight and a half sacks, 72 total tackles, eight quarterback hits and one interception last fall. He also recovered two fumbles, including one returned for a touchdown.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: Almost a lock. Cooper is a veteran edge defender who will be able to teach rookie linebacker Jonah Elliss, as well as continuing to develop fellow pass-rusher Nik Bonitto.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire