Broncos make roster move ahead of Jets game

The Denver Broncos are getting some reinforcements in the secondary ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

The Broncos have activated safety P.J. Locke from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, clearing the way for Locke to serve as the team’s top backup safety in Week 5. Locke might also be a candidate to play in the slot following the release of cornerback Essang Bassey.

In addition to Locke, safety Justin Simmons will also return this week.

Denver had an open spot for Locke on the 53-man roster after trading outside linebacker Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. The Broncos sent Gregory and a seventh-round draft pick to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

Denver did not elevate any players from the practice squad to the game-day roster this week.

Sunday’s game against the Jets will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT (view the TV map here). Denver is considered slight betting favorite at home.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire