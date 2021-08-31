Broncos get their roster to 53 with flurry of moves

The Broncos have gotten their roster to 53. It happened through a combination of moves, from releasing 22 players to making some trades to placing multiple players on the reserve/PUP list.

Released were tackle Cam Fleming, cornerback Nate Hairston, and DL Shamar Stephen. The team waived tackle Quinn Bailey, tight end Shaun Beyer, receiver Tyrie Cleveland, running back Damarea Crockett, tight end Austin Fort, tackle Drew Himmelman, receiver Kendall Hinton, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, safety Trey Marshall, cornerback Mac McCain III, cornerback Parnell Motley, receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El, fullback Adam Prentice, linebacker Curtis Robinson, quarterback Brett Rypien, guard/center Austin Schlottmann, running back Stevie Scott III, cornerback Saivion Smith, defensive end Marquiss Spencer, linebacker Derrek Tuszka, linebacker Barrington Wade, and receiver Seth Williams.

The Broncos also placed cornerbacks Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson Jr. on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. They will be eligible to return after six weeks of the regular season.

The Broncos also announced that receiver Trinity Benson was traded to the Lions for 2022 fifth- and seventh-round picks, and that linebacker Jonas Griffith has been acquired in trade with the 49ers.

