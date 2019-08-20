Broncos rookies Drew Lock, Noah Fant appear to escape serious injury vs. 49ers

X-Rays on Drew Lock's throwing hand reportedly came back negative after the rookie QB left Monday's game early. (Reuters)

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock was slated to get some extended playing time in the second half of Monday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

But he delivered a scare in the third quarter when he came up from a tackle holding his throwing hand, having apparently injured his right thumb. He did not return to the game he was expected to finish.

X-rays negative

The initial report doesn’t show significant damage, with MIke Klis of 9 News in Denver reporting that X-rays came back negative. There are no reports on whether testing has been done to determine ligament damage.

Lock is expected to sit behind Joe Flacco this season, but the Broncos spent a second-round pick on the rookie expecting him to eventually take over the starting job in Denver. Any setback to his progress would be a blow.

It was the second close call for a high-profile Broncos rookie on the night. First-round tight end Noah Fant left the game with an apparent ankle injury early in the game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that it is not considered serious.

