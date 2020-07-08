Broncos rookie WR Jerry Jeudy takes notice of Marquise Brown's summer gains

Ravens fans have certainly taken notice of Marquise Brown's offseason work ethic and now it appears that so has a fellow first-round wide receiver.

After Brown posted a picture of himself in a Ravens helmet, Broncos rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy couldn't help but react to the former's very noticeable muscle gains following his first season in Baltimore.

Sheeesh How u go from 160 to 210 https://t.co/2rGTUHN1zd — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) July 8, 2020

Brown solidified himself as a key component in the Ravens' passing attack as a rookie with 584 yards and seven touchdowns. Baltimore's scheme didn't rely on the deep ball as much as the run game or intermediate passes to three talented tight ends, but when Lamar Jackson wanted to stretch the field, Brown was his guy.

The Oklahoma product entered the league at 170 pounds, and while it's unclear what he weighs now, he should have less of an issue with press coverage and becoming a more complete receiver.

The Ravens could have selected one of the many talented wide receivers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to line up opposite Brown. By the time they were on the clock, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Laviska Shenault and Denzel Mims were among the options available. They ultimately made linebacker Patrick Queen their selection, and while Baltimore picked Devin Duvernay later on, the decision to take Queen made Brown the clear-cut No. 1 option on the outside.

Head coach John Harbaugh believes Jackson can make the next step as a quarterback and threaten defenses downfield more often, a step that would unlock another aspect of an already explosive offense. Jackson has a lot to do with that step in his development, but Brown improving his game certainly can't hurt.

