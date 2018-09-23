Broncos rookie surprise Phillip Lindsay ejected from game for throwing punches

Denver Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay was fourth in the NFL in rushing yards before Sunday’s games kicked off. He didn’t stick around long to add to his total.

Lindsay, one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far, got himself ejected from Sunday’s 27-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter, leaving the Broncos to scramble on offense in his absence. He was ejected for throwing punches at the bottom of a pile.

Needless to say, it’ll be a lesson for the rookie. He took responsibility for the ejection after the game.

“I definitely feel like I let my team down,” Lindsay said. “I feel horrible. I feel horrible, because I’m not out there with my team. And that’s my fault. That’s something I’m going to learn from. It’s never going to happen again.”

“The lesson is to be smart, to understand that it is about being smart. I’m fighting for my teammates, and I can’t do that if I’m sitting here in the locker room.”

What got Phillip Lindsay ejected?

Lindsay was ejected when he lost his cool in a scrum for a fumble (full video at the top of this post). The Broncos fumbled, a Ravens defender came flying into the pile late, and Lindsay wasn’t happy about it. He started throwing several punches, right in front of the official. At any level of football, that’s an easy ejection.

The Broncos’ offense has featured the undrafted rookie in the first couple games. Despite being undersized, he’s quick. He’s surprisingly strong between the tackles and a good receiver out of the backfield. Losing him so early in Sunday’s game certainly changed the Broncos’ game plan.

Lindsay finished his day with 20 yards on four carries, and no receptions. And a long half of football sitting out watching his teammates after he got tossed.

