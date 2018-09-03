Broncos make rookie Royce Freeman starting running back

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- Royce Freeman is set to become the first rookie running back to start a season opener for the Denver Broncos since Hall of Famer Terrell Davis in 1995.

''It's an honor to be mentioned with a man of that caliber, a player with that type of legacy around here,'' Freeman said.

Coach Vance Joseph chose the third-round pick from Oregon as his starter Monday ahead of veteran Devontae Booker and fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay, who coincidentally was handed Davis' old No. 30 jersey.

''That being said, it's going to be by packages, also,'' Joseph said. ''So, Royce is our leading runner, but on third down you'll probably see Booker and obviously having a package for Phillips is going to be important.''

Freeman reacted with humility after his position coach, Curtis Modkins, informed him he'd start Sunday against Seattle.

''It's an honor to be named a starter for this football team,'' Freeman said. ''It makes me want to work harder.''

Freeman had plenty of miles on his football odometer coming out of Oregon, where he was a four-year starter and rushed 947 times for 5,621 yards and 60 touchdowns in addition to catching 79 passes for 815 yards and four TDs.

General manager John Elway said that proved he's durable, and Freeman also proved his worth as a pass protector for Case Keenum during training camp and the preseason.

Joseph lauded Freeman's maturity, saying he can ''carry the load from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint. He was really good in 'pass-pro.' That's your biggest worry about having a young halfback playing with a veteran quarterback, but he's shown the IQ and the maturity to be a great 'pass-pro' guy.''

Joseph said Freeman's build and resume - he packs 238 pounds on his 6-foot frame and started 45 games in college - show he can handle heavy workloads, too.

Story Continues

''That's what he showed at Oregon. He was their main guy. He had a lot of work. He stayed healthy through the work. And that's also an issue for most young backs, can they carry the load for 16 weeks?'' Joseph said. ''And I think with his background, his body type, he should be able to carry the load for 16 weeks.''

Freeman was second-string behind Booker in the preseason, but he led the team with three touchdown runs, one in each of Denver's first three preseason games before sitting out the exhibition finale.

OUT OF SIGHT: Joseph shut down a question about how hard it was to cut a former first-round quarterback when the Broncos jettisoned Paxton Lynch on Sunday.

''Paxton's gone,'' Joseph said. ''So, that story's gone with him.

''We have a big game on Sunday. We have three quarterbacks in our house that we feel good about,'' Joseph added. ''But Paxton, that's gone. That story should be gone with him - I wish him well.''

The Broncos on Monday welcomed new No. 3 QB Kevin Hogan, the former Stanford signal caller who replaced Lynch on the roster Sunday and began learning from Keenum and backup Chad Kelly.

''Kevin fits what our quarterbacks look like,'' Joseph said. ''He's an athletic guy. He has a good arm. He's very, very smart. He's fast with the ball. So, he fits the profile of what Chad and Case look like physically. So, he was a good fit for us.''

CAPTAINSHIPS: The Broncos elected captains on Monday, including three first-time honorees: linebacker Todd Davis, special teams ace Andy Janovich, and center Matt Paradis.

Other captains are star LB Von Miller, Keenum and kicker Brandon McManus.

''All six guys are deserving the honor and I'm excited about those guys leading our team,'' Joseph said.

Notes: Third CB Tramaine Brock (personal reasons) was the only player absent from practice, but Joseph said he'll return Wednesday. ... Joseph said he hopes to have S Su'a Cravens back by midseason. Cravens needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and went on IR. ... The Broncos brought back WR Carlos Henderson to their practice squad. The 2017 third-round draft pick skipped training camp for personal reasons. ''I want to see Carlos grow up,'' Joseph said. ''I want to see Carlos do NFL things and have great meetings, have great practice, have great days in the weight room. Just do those things for us first."

