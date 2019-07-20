Broncos rookie Romell Guerrier retires

After just a few days of training camp, Broncos undrafted rookie wide receiver Romell Guerrier decided he doesn’t want to play pro football.

Guerrier told General Manager John Elway that he is retiring from football. Guerrier graduated from Florida Tech with a psychology degree and wants to work with children.

“This is something Romell has thought about since he ended OTAs,’’ agent Sean Russi told 9 News in Denver. “It’s something he’s discussed with his family. He’s seeking something in his degree background and he just wants to thank the Broncos for the opportunity.’’

Guerrier probably wasn’t going to make the Broncos’ roster anyway, but some Broncos undrafted rookies have found success in the NFL recently, including three — cornerback Chris Harris, running back C.J. Anderson and running back Phillip Lindsay — who have gone on to be Pro Bowlers. Guerrier apparently didn’t like his odds of following in their footsteps.

The Broncos have now lost two wide receivers to surprise retirements in the first week of camp, with Aaron Burbridge retiring on Tuesday.