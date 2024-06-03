Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix taking offseason one day at a time

Rome Denver’s quarterback competition wasn’t built won in a day.

The Broncos have a three-way battle this summer between Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and Bo Nix. As a first-round draft pick, Nix is the presumed favorite, but he’ll have to win the job on the field.

The rookie was asked about his progress during rookie minicamp last month.

“It’s a day-to-day process,” Nix said on May 11. “You have to go from one meeting to a practice to a walkthrough. You have to take them one at a time, just learn as much as you can and not make the same mistake twice.”

Nix, 24, spent five years at the college level and coach Sean Payton has praised the QB’s smarts that have helped him pick up the offense quickly.

“It’s all about studying and taking one play at a time,” Nix said. “Master it and make sure you know the fundamentals and technique of that play and what the play-caller’s intent is. Essentially, they just want to see you got out and execute it.

“It’s my job as a quarterback to get the plays started and get the ball where it’s supposed to be. A lot of that is completing passes and run-game operation. It can be a lot but I feel like I’m being taught really well by the coaches. They’re doing a really good job of narrowing everything down and making it simple so I can just get up there, process and play really fast.”

Payton was been rotating first-team snaps between the three QBs, a rotation that is expected to continue through mandatory minicamp next week. Training camp will later begin in late July, followed by game reps during preseason in August.

Nix has picked up the offense quickly and he’s making good decisions at light practices. If that continues when the action speeds up later this summer, the rookie QB should be able to win the starting job.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire