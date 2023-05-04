Broncos rookie OL Alex Forsyth will compete at center this summer

The Denver Broncos picked Oregon center Alex Forsyth in the seventh round of the NFL draft last week, a pick that could end up being a big steal.

Forsyth is a versatile offensive lineman but the Broncos view him primarily as a center who has the ability to play as a guard when needed. He will get an opportunity to compete for the center job this summer.

“With Forsyth, we see him as a center who can flex,” general manager George Paton said after the draft. “He’s going to compete just like all the rookies and the entire team. I was able to see him play at ‘CU’ this year. He was a pet cat for the online coaches. [He is] just tough and smart. [We just] love the way he plays the game, and he’s going to compete like everyone else.”

Forsyth (6-4, 303 pounds) started his career with the Ducks as a backup swing tackle/guard before moving to center. After starting 28 games at center over the last three seasons, Forsyth seems to be most comfortable at center, but he’s willing to contribute wherever given an opportunity.

“I think I can play all interior three [positions], but definitely spending the past three years in Oregon and starting at center — that’s been kind of my home for the past couple of years,” Forsyth said.

The Broncos want their backup offensive linemen to be versatile so if Forsyth doesn’t win a starting center job right away, he will likely be viewed as a swing center/guard as a rookie. Given how many injuries can happen on the line, Forsyth’s positional versatility will be valued in Denver.

Right now, Lloyd Cushenberry seems to be the favorite to start at center in Week 1, but Forsyth will get a chance to compete for the job this summer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire