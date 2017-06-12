Broncos rookie Chad Kelly still wearing a cast on injured wrist

Chad Kelly still is wearing a cast on his right wrist despite a report last week that he would have it removed by now. Mr. Irrelevant said Monday he expects to have the cast removed in five days.

The Ole Miss quarterback, while rehabbing from a November knee surgery, tore a ligament in his wrist while preparing for the NFL Draft. Dr. James Andrews performed surgery on Kelly’s wrist a few days later.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post, that Kelly, tight end Jake Butt (knee) and running back Jamaal Charles (knees) are on track to return to the field for the start of training camp next month. Kelly, though, likely won’t be fully cleared until August.