Broncos rookie CB Riley Moss out after core muscle surgery

Broncos rookie cornerback Riley Moss will miss the rest of training camp.

Head coach Sean Payton said at his Wednesday press conference that Moss had core muscle surgery in Philadelphia. Moss is expected to be out four weeks, which would allow him to return for the start of the regular season if all goes well.

Moss was a third-round pick in April. He had 158 tackles, 11 interceptions, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery while at Iowa.

The Broncos finalized the signing of veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau on Wednesday. Pat Surtain II, K'Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, and Tremon Smith are some of the other available cornerbacks in Denver.