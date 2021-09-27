Broncos roll against the Jets

Associated Press
Vic Fangio has a rejoinder ready for anyone downplaying Denver’s first 3-0 start in five years just because the Broncos' opponents are a combined 0-9. Just like there's no denying the Broncos are tied with Las Vegas atop the topsy-turvy AFC West, two games ahead of the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. A week after holding 2021 top draft pick Trevor Lawrence to 118 passing yards, Denver's defense held the second overall pick, Zach Wilson, to 160 yards Sunday while sacking him five times, intercepting him twice and stopping him twice more on downs.