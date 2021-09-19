The Broncos got off to a slow start and trailed early before they found their groove. Denver then reeled off 23 consecutive points to roll to a 23-13 win.

The Jaguars’ final touchdown came on a 102-yard kickoff return by Jamal Agnew.

Teddy Bridgewater went 26-of-34 for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Tim Patrick caught a 12-yard touchdown, and Noah Fant had a 14-yarder for a score.

Courtland Sutton had nine catches for 159 yards.

Brandon McManus kicked field goals of 32, 46 and 40 yards.

Rookie Trevor Lawrence was 14-of-33 for 118 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Marvin Jones caught a 25-yard touchdown with 9:21 remaining in the first quarter as the Jaguars took a brief lead.

But the Broncos were too much for the Jaguars, outgaining them 398 to 189.

Broncos roll to 23-13 victory over Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk